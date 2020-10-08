Covid-19: Latest figures for Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex
There have been more than 500,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far in the UK and more than 40,000 people have died, government figures show.
However, these figures include only people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus and other measures suggest the number of deaths is higher.
Below is a table of areas in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex showing how many people have tested positive for coronavirus in the week leading up to 4 October and whether the number is on the rise compared to the same point a week ago.
Below is how many people have tested positive for coronavirus in the week leading up to 4 October per county, and the figure at the same point a week ago.
