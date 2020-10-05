North Walsham fatal stabbing: Thomas Moore 'a gentle soul'
- Published
The family of a man stabbed to death has described him as "a gentle soul with a free spirit".
Police called to Antingham Drive, North Walsham, Norfolk, found Thomas Moore, 42, with an injury on Saturday night and he died at the scene.
His family said in a statement that he would be greatly missed and asked for "privacy at this very difficult time".
Matthew Constantinou, 41, is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murder.
A Home Office post-mortem examination established Mr Moore died from a single stab wound to the neck.
Mr Constantinou, of Antingham Drive, faces a further charge of possession of an offensive weapon.
He appeared before magistrates in Norwich earlier and was remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at the crown court.
