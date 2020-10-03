Murder arrest after man dies in North Walsham stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing.
A man had been stabbed in the neck following a "disturbance" in Antingham Drive in North Walsham, Norfolk, at 23:30 BST on Friday.
Police found the man in nearby Bacton Road and he received treatment but died at the scene.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder and a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault.
The arrested men were taken to separate police investigation centres in Aylsham and Wymondham where they will be questioned.
Police have sealed off a property in Antingham Drive and closed Bacton Road while investigations take place.
