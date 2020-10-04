Norwich Cathedral peregrine preserved after death 'for education'
A two-month-old peregrine falcon has been "preserved for the education of future generations" following its death in a plane strike.
The female, known as TD, was hatched in late April by a pair nesting on the spire of Norwich Cathedral.
She died after flying into a light aircraft taking off at Norwich Airport.
She was taken to a taxidermist and will be displayed at the cathedral's peregrine "watchpoint" as her "legacy".
The Hawk and Owl Trust set up the watchpoint - a platform, telescopes and webcams - at Norwich Cathedral after peregrines were first seen there in 2009.
TD was one of four to hatch this spring.
"She was so photogenic and such a character - always putting on a display," said Chris Skipper, a wildlife photographer who runs the Norwich Peregrines Facebook group.
When she died in July, he made the decision to take TD to a taxidermist, who was recommended by Natural England.
"I was nervous about whether I was doing the right thing, as I wanted her to look how she should look, but there was a huge outpouring of love for TD after her death, and a lot of people donated money to have this done," Mr Skipper said.
He was pleased with the result when he collected the bird from London last week.
"She does look so beautiful," he said.
The plan is to have TD on display at the watchpoint next season for "educational purposes".
Mr Skipper added: "Wildlife needs all the help it can get, and if just one person is inspired and goes on to do something positive, then that is worth it.
"That will be TD's legacy."
