Rare bone-eating 'bearded vulture' spotted in Norfolk
A rare bone-crunching vulture has been spotted for the first time in the skies over the East of England.
The "bearded vulture" - dubbed "Vigo" - was snapped by photographer James Lowen near Dereham, Norfolk, on Monday.
Mr Lowen said he "screeched to a halt" on the A1067 at Foxley when he caught sight of the bird, as first reported in the Eastern Daily Press.
He said it was "tremendously exciting seeing an internationally renowned bird within a few miles of your home town".
The bearded vulture, or lammergeier, is normally found in Alpine regions, has a wing span of 2.5m (8.2ft) and gets its name from a distinctive tuft of feathers under its lower beak.
The RSPB said the bird hatched and fledged in southern Europe last year, but had "wandered up" to the Peak District for the summer.
Mr Lowen said he saw "a huge bird surrounded by crows", and "pulled over and took a photo".
He said he first believed it to be a white-tailed eagle, before a friend pointed out his mistake when he sent him the photo.
Mr Lowen, a nature writer and photographer, said he "wasn't expecting to see a bearded vulture in Norfolk".
He said: "It's amusing a bird associated with mountains has gone to the flattest county in Britain."
Rupert Masefield, of the RSPB, said Vigo is the first bearded vulture to be seen in the UK.
Bearded vultures are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List - meaning they are a "near threatened" species.
Mr Masefield said it has "that iconic vulture look and shape, but it's not like a red kite or a kestrel, it's in a different league."
