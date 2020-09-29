Covid: Woman, 91, completes 'NHS Knittingale' for charity Published duration 45 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Jayne Evans image caption The woollen hospital took three months to complete

A 91-year-old woman has completed a knitted version of an NHS Nightingale hospital to raise money for charity.

The project, titled NHS Knittingale, took Margaret Seaman, from Caister, Norfolk, three months to complete.

It features an A&E department, cafe, helipad, reception area, several wards and is about the size of a king size bed in total.

The woollen hospital will be on display at The Forum as part of the Norfolk Makers Festival next year.

"I'm just pleased I could do something to raise money and help the hospitals," Mrs Seaman said.

image copyright Jayne Evans image caption More than 30 balls of wool were used to complete the project

Mrs Seaman has raised tens of thousands of pounds for various charities with her knitted creations over several years - including the Great Yarmouth seafront and Sandringham House.

She took up knitting as a hobby after her husband Fred died seven years ago.

The project - modelled on the emergency Nightingale hospitals - has raised more than £3,600 for Norfolk's hospitals.

Mrs Seaman said her daughter was delighted the knitted hospital was completed so she could "at last use her lounge again".

image copyright Jayne Evans image caption There are 59 figures included in the project and each took two hours to make

The avid knitter said the beds were the most difficult things to create.

"It was quite difficult to do the tiny sheets and blankets and bed spreads," she said.

"They did take a long time but we managed it."