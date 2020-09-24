Alan Partridge statue appears in centre of Norwich Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption Kiss my face: The statue of a dashing Alan will be outside The Forum in Norwich until Sunday

Aha! Alan Partridge has finally got the recognition he has always craved - a golden statue in the middle of Norwich.

Ardent Partridge fans Nick Dutton and Gavin Fulcher were behind the larger than life "gift to Norwich".

Sculptor Mr Fulcher said: "It was just a bit of fun really. It's been a labour of love for quite some time."

The pair denied the brass figure was a publicity stunt for Partridge's latest podcast produced from his shed.

The duo cast the statue using a friend who was a "similar size and build" to actor Steve Coogan.

After deciding on the pose, Mr Dutton set to work sculpting a Partridge portrait while Mr Fulcher worked on the figure.

Mr Fulcher added: "I think during this time we could all do with a bit of light relief."

Coogan announced earlier this year he would again take on the role of the Norwich-based DJ for an 18-part series titled From the Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast.

image caption Steve Coogan brought his cult character back to the BBC in 2019 for mock TV magazine show This Time with Alan Partridge

"All national treasures have a podcast", Partridge said.

"If David Dimbleby has one, then of course I needed to make one."

The Bafta award-winning character, born in King's Lynn, Norfolk, made his debut appearance in 1991 as a sports presenter on BBC Radio 4's On the Hour.

He moved on to television with programmes including The Day Today, Knowing Me Knowing You and I'm Alan Partridge.

The statue will remain outside The Forum until Sunday.

image caption The creators deny the statue of Norwich's "most famous son" was a publicity stunt to promote Partridge's new podcast