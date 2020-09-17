Great Yarmouth market: Council approves £3.6m facelift Published duration 44 minutes ago

image copyright Great Yarmouth Borough Council image caption A timber-framed covered hall is to replace the existing facilities which date back to 1992

A plan for a £3.6m market redevelopment to regenerate a seaside town has been approved by councillors.

A timber-framed covered hall and new stalls are to be built on the Market Place in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

But some traders claim they will be out-of-pocket as they have to fund equipment for new stalls themselves.

Great Yarmouth Council leader Carl Smith said the scheme would win over traders, adding: "We get moaned at if we do nothing. We are being proactive."

Norwich faced the same complaints and problems when its market was redeveloped but eventually the traders "did come along", he said.

The project will be done in phases to limit disruption to the traders who stay at the market. They will move to newly-built rented stalls as they become available.

image copyright Great Yarmouth Borough Council image caption Wider walkways and spaces for pop-up events are shown in the new plans

But traders have claimed the council had failed to communicate with them.

Mel Wilson, from Barry's Tea Stall, said: "I'm completely and utterly stressed to the high heavens with it, not knowing what we can do from day to day, and if I have a business from month to month.

"This is [work starting] supposed to be happening in the next two to three weeks."

Butcher Philip Blake's family has run a stall in the market for 98 years

He said he had been offered £8,000 to help with his move but the new equipment needed would cost £35,000 and he may give up the business.

"If they don't give me that £35,000 I'm not staying," he said.

Trevor Wainwright, Labour group leader on the council, said the scheme was needed.