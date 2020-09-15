Gorleston deaths: Woman died from carbon dioxide poisoning Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption Police were called to the flat in Gorleston where a man and a woman were found dead

A 32-year-old woman whose body was found with a man's body in a first-floor flat died of carbon dioxide poisoning, a coroner has heard.

Kitchen assistant Alex Mills died at her home in Oxford Avenue in Gorleston, Norfolk, on 21 July.

The inquest, which was opened and adjourned, heard that the medical cause of death was carbon dioxide toxicity.

Norfolk's area coroner Yvonne Blake said that police identified her from her fingerprints.

image caption Flowers have been laid outside the property

The hearing, held virtually, was adjourned until 23 November for a full inquest.

Norfolk Police said at the time that a man and woman, both believed to be aged in their 30s and known to one another, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

No details about the man found at the address were heard during the opening of the inquest.

