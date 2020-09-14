Banham Poultry: Coronavirus-outbreak factory reopens Published duration 59 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

A chicken factory hit by a major outbreak of coronavirus among workers has reopened.

Banham Poultry, based in Attleborough, Norfolk, had to close on 27 August. More than 100 of its staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

Managing director Blaine von Rensburg said the company's priority had been the safety of staff.

The shut down cost the business about £2m a week through not being able to process thousand of chickens.

"Poultry businesses have extremely long supply chains, with money locked up in livestock. When processing facilities are shut down it has an impact," he said.

He added the workforce "had been asked to stay at home for two weeks on statutory sick pay and did not have access to the furlough scheme so they have suffered really badly".

Norfolk's seven-day infection rate had risen on 4 September following the outbreak affecting 127 staff.

The government made the county an area of enhanced support , but on Friday it was downgraded to an "area of concern".

Banham Poultry has introduced thermal imaging and a dry disinfectant mist through which staff and visitors enter, and a one-way system across the entire site.

"We also reiterate our call to the government to provide compensatory frameworks for businesses who, through no fault of their own, have had to shut down due to Covid-19," said von Rensburg.