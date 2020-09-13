Paddle boarder, 10, rescued half a mile off Norfolk coast Published duration 32 minutes ago

image copyright RNLI image caption The RNLI sent a lifeboat from Sheringham to rescue the boy drifting off the Norfolk coast

A 10-year-old boy on a paddle board has been rescued after being swept about 0.5 miles (0.8km) out to sea.

A lifeboat from Sheringham, Norfolk, was called to reports of someone drifting in the water off nearby West Runton beach at 13:50 BST.

The RLNI said its crew first intercepted a swimmer trying to rescue the boy, who was being carried further offshore by the wind and tide.

It then went on to rescue the youngster and both were safely returned to shore.

The sea state was recorded as being "moderate to rough" at the time.

An RLNI spokesman said: "In discussions on the return journey, the swimmer volunteered that he had possibly not made the best decision to swim offshore but felt helpless watching the youngster on the paddle board drifting away in the distance. All's well that ends well."