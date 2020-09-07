Image copyright Friends of Horsey Seals Image caption The seal is thought to be about four years old

Volunteers have helped capture a "feisty" seal to remove a rubber ring that had got stuck around its neck.

Four members of Friends of Horsey Seals netted the seal, which is about four years old, on a Norfolk beach.

David Vyse, vice-chairman of the group, said: "It had been sleeping on the beach, but got very feisty once we got it in the net."

After about 30 minutes the team managed to remove a rubber ring from its neck and then release it back into the sea.

Image copyright Friends of Horsey Seals Image caption The rubber ring was removed from the seal and the animal was released into the seal

"The operation can be pretty dangerous because they have a vicious bite," he said.

Mr Vyse said the team, which monitors the seal colony at Horsey between Great Yarmouth and Cromer, had checked to see if it was injured and had it been it would have been taken to the RSPCA wildlife hospital at East Winch, in west Norfolk.

He said there were about six or so seals they know of which have either fishing wire or frisbee-type flying rings stuck around their necks.

"Normally we can't catch them because they are too close to the water," he said.

Image copyright Friends of Horsey Seals Image caption A number of seals have plastic around their necks, but cannot be safely caught by volunteers to remove the objects

He urged people to be more aware of plastics and the danger they pose to wildlife.

"People should be more careful and respectful," said Mr Vyse.

He said the rubber ring was removed at about 13:00 BST on Saturday.

The East Winch animal hospital, near King's Lynn, has treated at least 50 seals with injuries caused by discarded man-made rubbish since 2008, the RSPCA said.

