A vintage plane has crashed at an airfield.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Sywell Aerodrome, Northamptonshire, at 11:50 BST.

The pilot was treated at the scene and then taken to University Hospital, Coventry, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch said: "We have sent a team of inspectors... to investigate an accident involving a vintage aircraft."