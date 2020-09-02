Sywell Aerodrome: Pilot in hospital after plane crash
- 2 September 2020
A vintage plane has crashed at an airfield.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Sywell Aerodrome, Northamptonshire, at 11:50 BST.
The pilot was treated at the scene and then taken to University Hospital, Coventry, where he is being treated for his injuries.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch said: "We have sent a team of inspectors... to investigate an accident involving a vintage aircraft."