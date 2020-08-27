Image caption The Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough has been partially closed after 80 staff tested positive for Covid-19

The number of workers at a poultry factory in Norfolk testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 80.

Banham Poultry in Attleborough has partially closed and 350 staff and their households are self-isolating.

Norfolk public health director, Dr Louise Smith, said the 21.2% infection rate was high and considered "a significant national outbreak".

Local MP George Freeman said he was "confident public health officials in Norfolk were on top of this".

But he added: "It's very important that companies like Banham are not allowed to go bust and that we support such companies."

About 7,000 birds were culled as a result of Wednesday's partial closure, according to the Mid-Norfolk MP.

"It's vital we save lives but it's important we get the balance right and prevent job losses," said Mr Freeman.

Image caption About 7,000 birds have been culled as a result of the outbreak

In a statement the Unite union called for Banham Poultry to consider "a temporary shutdown of the entire site", with staff being put on paid leave rather than statutory sick pay.

A Banham Poultry spokesman said: "Employees who are ill or self-isolating are provided with statutory sick pay.

"We are in contact with the local council and government to see if additional support can be provided."

The plant employs 1,100 people who mostly live outside of Attleborough, in the Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Breckland areas.

Norfolk's public health teams were using track and trace systems to isolate the spread.

Public health officials are not presently considering a wider lockdown although the Secretary of State for Health has been informed.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk