Image caption Workers taking a break at Banham Poultry, Attleborough

A further 46 staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at a poultry factory.

Three-hundred workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough, Norfolk, were tested after seven colleagues were found to have the virus.

Norfolk's director of public health said: "This has significant implications for the health of the workforce and significant implications for Banham Poultry as a business."

Dr Louise Smith said more results were expected.

Only staff working in one area of the factory were tested and the wider plant, which employs 600 people, has been open for production.

Image caption Whilst social distancing measures are in place in factories, production lines normally have people working closely together

