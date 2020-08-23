Image copyright PA Media Image caption A statue of a Turkey Twizzler was recently unveiled at Bernard Matthews' head office Great Witchingham Hall in Norwich

Turkey processing company Bernard Matthews is switching some production to other locations following a fire at its headquarters.

Fire crews were called to the premises at Great Witchingham, near Norwich, at 23:45 BST on Saturday.

No-one was hurt in the blaze, which took hold in a plant room away from the main production area, the company said.

It said production would start again on Monday, "but a small percentage of products will need to be diverted".

However, supplies to customers should be unaffected, it added.

In a statement, it said: "Fire crews attended an incident in one of our buildings at our Great Witchingham poultry processing facility.

"Thankfully, the fire service responded promptly and worked hard to contain and extinguish the fire."

Bernard Matthews said an inquiry would be held to find out what caused the blaze.

Fire engines from across the county were sent to tackle the fire, with a drone and aerial ladder also used at the factory on Hall Road.

The company was back in the headlines last week due to its relaunch of its new "healthier" Turkey Twizzlers.

They were discontinued following a TV campaign by Jamie Oliver in 2005 for better school dinners.

