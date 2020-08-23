Image copyright Geograph/Evelyn Simak Image caption Police were called by a member of public who heard loud music and spotted cars heading to land near Bawsey Pits (above)

A man has been arrested and sound equipment seized after police shut down an illegal rave following a tip-off by a member of the public.

About 70 people were found close to Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn, Norfolk, after police were called at 01:00 BST.

Police cars were used to block roads before officers went on to the land and ordered the music to be switched off.

A 31-year-old man, from King's Lynn, has been held on suspicion of organising the event.

Assistant Chief Constable Julie Wvendth said: "These events are not only illegal and unsafe, they also cause unnecessary damage and disruption.

"We're grateful to the local resident who called police after hearing loud music and noticing several cars heading to the area.

"The prompt call meant we were able to respond effectively and stop the event before more people were able to attend."

The government has announced police in England will be able to fine organisers of illegal gatherings of more than 30 people up to £10,000 from Friday.

Anyone attending could be fined £100.

Ms Wvendth said coronavirus continues to be a threat and urged people to "think twice" before going to the illegal events.

