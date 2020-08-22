Image copyright Thomas Foreman Image caption Mayor John Fisher said he hoped the event would boost the fortunes of local businesses after the lockdown

A pop-up high street has set up in a park to help small businesses affected by the Covid-19 lockdown get "back on track".

More than 30 traders have taken over Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich.

The free event, organised by the town council and Broadland District Council, will run until 18:00 BST.

Town mayor John Fisher said he also hoped it would help some shoppers "get outside" again after months at home.

Image caption It was hoped the event would draw people, nervous about leaving their homes, out for the day

"We needed to help our small businesses get back on track - a number of people don't realise what small businesses are back or what they're doing," he said.

"We normally have a couple of events here a year and we know our small businesses depend on them a lot.

"It's twofold - to also try to encourage local people who haven't been out of their houses for five or six months to actually come out and take it at their own pace."

Mr Fisher said while he realised some people would be "nervous" about venturing out, social distancing measures and security staff were in place.

A mix of shops, services and organisations - including fostering and apprenticeship agencies - have taken up the offer of the free stalls.

Stallholder Kevin Taylor, who runs a roofing firm, said the event was a way to make sure money was kept within the local community as people returned to spending.

"There have been several months where there's not been a lot of work being done, and this way the council are helping promote [us]," he said.

