Image caption Singer Eddie Bushell said they were hoping to "provide a little bit of entertainment to people who have been starved of it"

A theatre on a Grade II-listed pier is due to put on its first show since coronavirus forced it to close.

The layout of Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre in Norfolk has been redesigned to adhere to social distancing, with capacity reduced from 460 to 100.

The variety show is instead of the theatre's usual summer production.

Musical director Nigel Hogg said the "show must go on" as they look to provide "much needed employment" to those in the industry.

Image caption Actor Stephen Fry reopened the pier pavilion after construction work in 2004

The independent 90-minute show was put together after the usual summer show was cancelled when lockdown began.

Openwide, which manages the theatre, has donated the space and the profit is being split by the staff and performers - magicians, impressionists, singers and comedians who would usually be working on cruise ships or doing summer seasons.

Mr Hogg said: "We need people to turn up. We can seat 100 people and the artists on each night take a share of how much we make each night so the more people who turn up, the better it is for the acts and staff."

History of Cromer Pier

Image copyright Cromer Pier Image caption Cromer Pier has been described as "iconic"

Since 1391 there has been a pier or jetty in the Norfolk seaside town

Heavy seas destroyed several incarnations of the pier before the current metal structure opened in 1901

In 1905 the existing bandstand was extended to create the pavilion

On 14 November 1993, a 100-ton rig crashed into the pier which isolated the theatre and lifeboat station before repairs were completed in 1994

Actor Stephen Fry reopened the pavilion in 2004 following reconstruction work.

Eddie Bushell said he was singing on a cruise ship in the Mediterranean when it was announced coronavirus was a global pandemic.

He said he had "just been a dad" to his two girls and was "keeping house" while he has not been able to take to the stage.

Mr Bushell, from Cromer, said he had been "really worried" as singing was his "livelihood" and he had to get a government grant.

The showman, who was in the Christmas show on the pier, said it was "great" to be back.

"Hopefully we can provide a little bit of entertainment to people who have been starved of it," he said.

The theatre has brought in fogging machines which will be used to sanitise the venue and social distancing measures both on stage and backstage.

