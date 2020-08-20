Image caption The coastguard described the incident as "very serious"

Marine accident investigators are looking into the death of a woman who reportedly became trapped in a river after falling from a holiday hire boat.

Police were called to North Quay, close to Great Yarmouth yacht station, just before 13:35 BST on Wednesday.

It is understood the woman, in her 30s and from London, fell into the River Bure after the boat hit a wall.

A spokesman for the Broads Authority said deaths on the Broads are "a very rare occurrence".

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is liaising closely with Norfolk Police to determine whether it will launch its own investigation, a source said.

The investigation appeared to focus on a 42ft (13m) holiday hire boat called Diamond Emblem.

The vessel, which bears the logo of Ferry Marina, a holiday firm based in Horning, Norfolk, remained moored in the river on Thursday, with no-one on board.

Image copyright Lisa Loades Image caption The crash happened just before 14:00 BST near Great Yarmouth Yacht Station

Ferry Marina's website describes the Broads holiday cruiser Diamond Emblem as "the dazzling damsel of our fleet featuring the highest capacity for passengers".

It adds: "The sleek design boasts an enormous sun deck and ample quarters for a total of 10 people."

The boat can be hired for a week from £1,094, the website said.

The firm has not responded to requests for comment.

Broads Authority chief executive John Packman said: "The incident is being investigated by the MAIB and police, who will release further details in due course.

"For now we are focusing on supporting our staff who were first on the scene and who dealt with this emergency with calm professionalism, as well as reassuring and supporting those visitors on the River Bure who witnessed the incident.

"Fatalities on the Broads are a very rare occurrence and the authority, in partnership with the coastguard and local emergency services have robust safety systems in place."

