Image caption The crash happened just before 14:00 BST near Great Yarmouth Yacht Station

A boat has crashed in Norfolk, with one person believed to have been knocked into a river.

Humber Coastguard said the vessel crashed near Great Yarmouth Yacht Station in Norfolk just before 14:00 BST.

It is understood a person went into the River Bure in what emergency services called a "very serious" incident.

Four fire engines, four ambulances, RNLI lifeboat, HM Coastguard patrol officers and police are at the scene.

Initial reports said that two boats had collided, but it was later confirmed to be just one vessel.

Image caption The coastguard described the incident as "very serious"

Image caption The fire service, ambulances, RNLI lifeboat, HM Coastguard patrol officers and police are at the scene

