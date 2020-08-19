Great Yarmouth boat crash: 'Person in river'
A boat has crashed in Norfolk, with one person believed to have been knocked into a river.
Humber Coastguard said the vessel crashed near Great Yarmouth Yacht Station in Norfolk just before 14:00 BST.
It is understood a person went into the River Bure in what emergency services called a "very serious" incident.
Four fire engines, four ambulances, RNLI lifeboat, HM Coastguard patrol officers and police are at the scene.
Initial reports said that two boats had collided, but it was later confirmed to be just one vessel.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk