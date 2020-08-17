Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge is patron of Each and regularly visits its hospices

A children's hospice charity is the latest to announce it was the victim of an international data breach.

East Anglia's Children's Hospices (Each), whose patron is the Duchess of Cambridge, said personal data prior to January 2017 was affected.

The charity was notified in July that security firm Blackbaud, which stored donor details, had been hacked.

Personal information such as names, addresses, emails and donation history were stolen.

Hundreds of charities, universities and other organisations around the world have been affected by the breach.

A letter sent to Each donors revealed that a back-up file with personal details up to January 2017 had been part of the breach.

The charity confirmed no credit or debit card information had been stolen.

US-based Blackbaud is a major supplier of fundraising and financial management software to clients around the world.

A spokesman for Each said: "Since we were notified in July, we have worked closely with Blackbaud to determine the extent of the breach for the organisation.

"We reported this incident to the Information Commissioner's Office and, although believe the risk of misuse of the data is extremely low, we have written to those who may have been affected."

The UK Information Commissioner's Office had received 166 cases by 13 August as part of its ongoing investigation into the incident.

