Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Cornelius Van Der Ploeg smothered his terminally ill ex-wife in her home

A man has been jailed for six years for the murder of his terminally ill ex-wife.

Cornelius Van Der Ploeg, 64, travelled from his home in Telford, Shropshire, to visit Cherith Van Der Ploeg, who lived near Norwich, on 15 February.

He asked family members who were there for time alone with her and 30 minutes later told them he had smothered her.

He was sentenced to life, with a minimum of six years, at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.

The court heard that Mrs Van Der Ploeg was diagnosed with a terminal illness in January and her condition rapidly deteriorated.

She chose to have end-of-life care at her home in Costessey and her family visited her most weekends.

Van Der Ploeg asked to have time alone with is ex-wife and later asked two family members to come back into the room, when he told them he had suffocated her.

Following his admission a fight broke out between him and other members of the family.

Image caption Cornelius Van Der Ploeg repeated admissions of guilt to police when they arrived

Police and paramedics were called and Van Der Ploeg again admitted killing his ex-wife, the court was told.

Det Insp Lewis Craske said police believe Van Der Ploeg's actions were unlikely to be malicious.

He said: "It appears that he killed his ex-wife, believing it to have been in her and her family's best interests.

"However, as a result of the early death, Cherith's daughter and son did not have the opportunity to grieve for their mother, while a police investigation in to the actions of their father took over.

"I hope, now that the sentence has passed, Cherith's family can take time to come to terms with what has happened."