Image caption 3D Creations' founder Ian Westbrook (left) said the company faced going bankrupt unless it ceased its workshop operation

A company that supplied props to shows including Game of Thrones is to auction its designs off after the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to stop production.

3D Creations, based in Gorleston, Norfolk, said the suspension of live theatre and entertainment had left it without any new orders since March.

An online auction will begin at 12:00 BST on Thursday and run until 26 August with between 250 and 350 lots.

Founder Ian Westbrook said the firm's "biggest year had become its worst".

Prior to the pandemic, 3D Creations was set to create and build the set for a major Christmas-set film with an international all-star cast at Pinewood studios.

Mr Westbrook, who has also designed arena concert sets for the likes of Iron Maiden, Robbie Williams, Westlife, Blur, Peter Gabriel and the Spice Girls, said the company would have gone bankrupt without change.

"We were going to go out of business by Christmas," he said. "I decided rather than do that, I would retire and pull the plug.

"In June I made 10 staff redundant and gave up the lease to our workshop."

Image caption A range of sets and equipment from the firms workshop will also go before auction

Image caption Gorleston-based 3D creations was established in 1985 but its founder called 2020 the "worst year"

But while the company - founded in 1985 - will no longer operate a workshop, it said it would continue to operate by offering "drawings and virtual models" for the corporate sector.

As well as making props for Game of Thrones, the company's designs and sets had also been used on Channel 4's Misfits, shows on cruise liners and four royal commissions including the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Concert.

Image caption Remote-controlled dragon eggs as seen on HBO's Game of Thrones series will be among the lots on offer

Items due to be auctioned by GJ Wisdom and Co Auctioneers include Animated dragon eggs used on the set of HBO fantasy epic Game of Thrones.

Auctioneer Garry Wisdom said he expected the items on offer to have a "wide appeal" to the arts industry, other design workshops and schools.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk