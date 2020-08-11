Image copyright Kevin Kazer Image caption Danielle Chilvers lived with her two sons in Swaffham

Tributes have been paid to a "wonderful" mother who died after going into the sea to help her youngest son and his friend who were in difficulty.

Danielle Chilvers, 37, was pulled from the sea at Waxham in Norfolk after getting caught in a suspected rip current on Sunday.

Rescuers brought her body to shore and she was pronounced dead in hospital.

The two boys who were seen struggling in their kayak at about 17:30 BST managed to get to safety.

Her former partner and father of her two sons, Kevin Kazer, 45, said: "She loved going on trips to the coast with the boys."

"She just loved life, all the good things; a wonderful person."

"She will be missed a lot, that's for sure," Mr Kazer added.

"The sea looks flat as a pancake and calm as anything, but a rip tide has just taken her.

"None of us are going in the sea any more, that's for sure."

Ms Chilvers had worked at Nicholas Hamond Academy, a secondary school and sixth form in Swaffham, in a safeguarding role for a number of years.

Norfolk Police said her death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

On Monday, Tony Garbutt of HM Coastguard warned the public about attempting to rescue others.

"Cold water shock will kill you and that's what's happening," he said.

"You get fatigued very quickly and you get overcome and that's when people get into tragic circumstances."