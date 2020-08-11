Image copyright Christine Matthews/Geograph Image caption A large seal colony is based at Horsey beach and the breeding season is in the winter

An "unexploded device" has been found in a beach car park.

Norfolk Police was called to Horsey Gap, between Great Yarmouth and Cromer, at 09:00 BST after the discovery.

Visitors were being asked to avoid the area, the car park remains closed and a police cordon was put in place while the device was "safely contained".

An Army bomb disposal team had been contacted and would be attending to "assess the item", police said.

Image copyright Hugh Venables/Geograph Image caption The Horsey Gap car park (pictured on a previous occasion) is owned by the National Trust, but is currently on a long-term lease to another company

