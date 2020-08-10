Image copyright Google Image caption Waxham Beach

A woman has died after getting into difficulties in the sea off the Norfolk coast.

Emergency services were called to reports of a woman struggling in the sea at Waxham at about 17.30 BST on Sunday.

The woman, who was in her 30s, was recovered from the water but was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

The UK's coastguard issued a new warning on Sunday urging people to be careful in the sea.

The death of the woman is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious by Norfolk Police.

Supt Jason Broome said: "Colleagues from Norfolk Coastguard and the East of England Ambulance Service assisted officers with the incident.

"While inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the woman's death, this is a tragic situation and our condolences are with her family."

Image caption Norfolk Coastguard and the East of England Ambulance Service assisted police

The UK's coastguard recorded its highest number of call-outs in a single day for more than four years on Saturday. Its teams dealt with 340 incidents and rescued 146 people.

Saturday was the second day of a mini-heatwave for parts of the UK, with temperatures hitting 34.5C (94.1F).

The latest figures from the coastguard came just over a week after it reported a previous record of 329 incidents.

HM Coastguard's head of coastguard operations, Richard Hackwell, said: "We understand that people want to have fun at the coast and enjoy the heatwave but we urge everyone to respect the sea and take responsibility in helping to ensure the safety of themselves, friends and family."