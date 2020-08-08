Image copyright Ian burt Image caption Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service assisted police in recovering the body.

A man has died in a lake on one of the hottest days of the year.

Norfolk Police said the man "got into difficulty" at Bawsey Country Park in King's Lynn at about 11:30 BST.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service helped officers recover the body of the man from the water and he died at the scene.

The country park is a formed on a number of disused sand pits and quarries. Its website says swimming is not allowed in the two large lakes.

Image copyright Ian Burt Image caption The country park's website states swimming is not permitted

Norfolk Police said it was called to "reports of a man missing after getting into difficulty in the water".

It said it was looking into what happened.

Supt Malcolm Cooke said: "Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family at this time."