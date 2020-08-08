Bawsey Country Park: Man dies after 'getting into difficulty' in lake
A man has died in a lake on one of the hottest days of the year.
Norfolk Police said the man "got into difficulty" at Bawsey Country Park in King's Lynn at about 11:30 BST.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service helped officers recover the body of the man from the water and he died at the scene.
The country park is a formed on a number of disused sand pits and quarries. Its website says swimming is not allowed in the two large lakes.
Norfolk Police said it was called to "reports of a man missing after getting into difficulty in the water".
It said it was looking into what happened.
Supt Malcolm Cooke said: "Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family at this time."