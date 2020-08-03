Image caption The local council said the The William Adams pub had followed the correct procedures and did not need to close

Staff at a Wetherspoon's pub are self-isolating for 14 days after a colleague tested positive for coronavirus.

A worker at The William Adams in Gorleston, Norfolk, had a test after contact with another person, outside work. who has Covid-19.

The venue remains open following a visit from health officials on Sunday.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said only staff that worked in "close proximity with the affected employee" had to self-isolate.

No details of the person or their condition have been disclosed.

Image caption Wetherspoon said its anti-coronavirus measures included providing hand sanitisers and implementing social distancing measures

Mr Gershon said: "The advice Wetherspoon has received from the authorities indicates that those employees working with someone who tests positive should self-isolate if they have been within two metres for 15 minutes or more - for example, working next to someone on the bar or in the kitchen.

"In these circumstances, it has not been the advice of the environmental health authorities to close the premises."

He added that the pub had "regular surface cleaning, has provided hand sanitisers and has implemented social distancing measures".

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said that as "Covid-secure measures were in place, in line with government guidance, and the correct procedures had been followed" it was content for the pub to keep trading.

In a statement the authority said it is would liaise with Norfolk County Council and Public Health England, who "have the powers to consider closing a premises in the event of an 'outbreak', which is defined as two or more confirmed cases".

