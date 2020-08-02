Costessey woman's death treated as 'unexplained'
- 2 August 2020
Police have launched an investigation after a woman's body was discovered.
Emergency services were called to a property in Colossus Way, Costessey, near Norwich in Norfolk, at about 11:30 BST on Saturday.
Paramedics attended but were unable to help the "unresponsive" woman who was declared dead at the scene.
Officers said the death is being treated as unexplained and they are investigating its circumstances. A police cordon is in place.