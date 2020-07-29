Image caption Cyclists paid tribute to Sze-Ming Cheung by following his funeral cortege

A driver was over the drink-drive limit when his vehicle hit and killed a cyclist, an inquest has heard.

Triathlete Sze-Ming Cheung, 44, died after he was hit by Alan Hall's Nissan Navara pick-up truck on 7 June 2018 at Swannington, Norfolk.

The inquest in Norwich heard a test later showed Mr Hall was over the blood alcohol limit.

When questioned by coroner Jacqueline Lake about the collision, Mr Hall replied "no comment".

Mr Cheung, from Hellesdon, near Norwich, had been training for an Ironman event when an unidentified van overtook him on a bend on Reepham Road, the inquest heard.

Image copyright Geograph Image caption The inquest at Carrow House, Norwich, heard Mr Cheung had no chance of avoiding the collision

In a statement, witness Rebecca Horton said a dark-coloured truck had then "collided with the cyclist head-on" before going into nearby bushes.

Police forensic investigator Paul McKay said the van had been the "catalyst" of the crash.

Mrs Lake said it had overtaken Mr Cheung "when it was unsafe".

Mr McKay said a blood test taken more than three hours later showed Mr Hall was one-and-a-half times over the drink-drive limit, and may have been over twice the limit when the crash happened.

That may have "resulted in him being less able to deal with the rapidly changing situation", he said.

'Could incriminate me'

In a statement, PC Stephen Barker said he had smelt alcohol in the Nissan, and that Mr Hall had later told him that he had drunk alcohol that morning.

During the inquest, Mr Hall declined to answer any questions "on the grounds it could incriminate me".

He had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but Norfolk Police brought no charges against him or anyone else over Mr Cheung's death.

The force confirmed its investigation had been completed in June 2019.

It was subsequently reviewed under the Victims' Right to Review scheme, but "no further action" was taken.

Mrs Lake said Mr Cheung died as a result of a road traffic collision.