An emergency doctor's paintings of hospital staff at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic are going on display to recognise their work.

Dr Kate Grant painted staff in the emergency department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The pictures show staff in a wide range of roles, from plaster casting a broken leg to inputting data on a computer.

Dr Grant said she was "deeply moved by the dedication" of staff in the hospital.

The paintings have been created from photographs taken by staff members and sent to Dr Grant to recreate.

The 22 images will be displayed on the walls of a corridor leading to the emergency department.

Dr Grant said: "I was deeply moved by the dedication and commitment of my colleagues and wanted to capture the impact that the pandemic had had on them.

"These are also extraordinary times and I believe they needed to be recorded. I am really honoured that the paintings will be displayed in the hospital."

Dr Grant is a fulltime GP, sharing time between general practice and the emergency department at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

During a career break with her daughters in the US, she took a botanical illustration course at The Glassell School of Art, Houston and between 2006 and 2012 and has exhibited at Stellers Gallery, Jacksonville Florida.

