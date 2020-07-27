Image copyright Luke Wright''s family Image caption Luke Wright, 24, worked for the East of England Ambulance Service

An ambulance worker was suffering from stress and anxiety when he took his own life, an inquest has heard.

Father-of-one Luke Wright, 24, who worked in Norwich, died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning in Waxham, Norfolk last November.

Mr Wright was one of three members of the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) to die in the space of 11 days.

In a hearing at Norfolk Coroners Court, coroner Yvonne Blake reached a conclusion of suicide.

Earlier, the court had heard Mr Wright - a call handler who also volunteered as a community first responder - was experiencing issues in his personal life and had taken long absences from his job.

Image copyright Mr Wright's family Image caption Luke Wright "constantly had a smile on his face", his brother said

Mr Wright's brother Daniel, said his younger sibling was a "smart young man" who had experienced a "difficult upbringing".

The court was also told Mr Wright, from Costessey, had made previous attempts to take his own life.

Prior to his death on 10 November he had requested a flexible working arrangement with his managers, but this was refused.

They instead proposed a "phased return to work" for Mr Smith, but later said "this was perhaps an overly optimistic plan."

An investigation on behalf of EEAS - in light of the death of Mr Wright and two others in the ambulance service at about the same time - recommended improved training for managers in dealing with mental health issues.

It was one of a number of recommendations made in May, as part of an "action plan" to respond to the deaths.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, senior coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake, said "there had been evidence of planning and clear thinking by Mr Wright."

