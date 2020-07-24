Image copyright Lee Smith Image caption An investigation found the fire was caused by an electrical fault

A fire that destroyed a town's only supermarket was caused by an electrical fault, an investigation has found.

Budgens in Holt, Norfolk, was engulfed in flames at 21:15 BST on 20 June, with smoke visible from 10 miles away.

The supermarket, which had been in the town for 35 years, was described as a "lifeline" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The shop, which contained a post office and laundrette, was empty at the time of the blaze and no-one was hurt.

Eight fire crews and 14 appliances were called to the fire at its height and brought it under control.

The Kerridge Way blaze has left Holt with no supermarket as its nearest is seven miles (11km) away in Sheringham.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has now concluded its investigation into the cause of the blaze.

A spokesman said: "We believe the cause to be an electrical fault and have passed our findings to the site owners and insurance companies."

Image copyright Lee Smith Image caption Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away

Image caption Only the steel shell of the building remained after the fire

CT Baker Group, which runs the store, said demolition of the building had begun and was expected to be completed by mid-August.

Managing director Jane Gurney-Read said: "The outpouring of support shown by our community, not just to us, but to each other during the pandemic and certainly since the fire has been quite incredible.

"People have come together in a remarkable show of unity."

She said they had worked closely with other Budgens stores and local councils "to ensure vulnerable customers were not left without supplies".

"I am absolutely committed to rebuilding the store, and am now considering all the options open to us for a temporary solution in the meantime," she added.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, an online crowdfunding appeal was set up by Holt residents for the staff "who worked so hard to provide a lifeline to our town during coronavirus" and raised almost £7,500.