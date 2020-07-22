Image copyright Geograph/Katy Walters Image caption Norfolk Police said the deaths were being treated as unexplained

The bodies of a man and a woman have been found in a house.

Emergency services were called to a property in Oxford Avenue in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, at about 19:30 BST on Tuesday.

Officers forced their way inside the property and found the bodies in one room.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene and Norfolk Police said their deaths were being treated as unexplained.

A police cordon remains in place at the property as the investigation continues.

The force said officers attended after it received a report of concern for the safety of a person at the property.