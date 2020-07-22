Cycling fan recreates Tour de France in miniature
A cycling fan who was "inconsolable" about the Tour de France being postponed has recreated scenes from the event in miniature in his back garden.
Peter Martin, from Marsham in Norfolk, has transformed his pool into the Mediterranean and roof into mountains.
Originally scheduled to start on 27 June, the Tour was postponed until 29 August due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The race devotee said the response to his tweets of his Tour de My Back Garden had been "phenomenal".
Mr Martin has posted numerous scenes online featuring his 1,400-strong collection of models and has been helped by his eight-year-old son Henri Desgrange, named after the event's founder.
The collector has previously displayed his models in local village halls to raise money for charity.
