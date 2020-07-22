Image copyright @Englishtifosi Image caption Tour de France devotee Peter Martin sounded the starting gun in his back garden

A cycling fan who was "inconsolable" about the Tour de France being postponed has recreated scenes from the event in miniature in his back garden.

Peter Martin, from Marsham in Norfolk, has transformed his pool into the Mediterranean and roof into mountains.

Originally scheduled to start on 27 June, the Tour was postponed until 29 August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The race devotee said the response to his tweets of his Tour de My Back Garden had been "phenomenal".

Image caption Mr Martin and his son Henri have re-imagined their paddling pool as the Mediterranean sea

Image copyright @Englishtifosi Image caption There was a moment of high drama on the course as the model cyclists collided

Mr Martin has posted numerous scenes online featuring his 1,400-strong collection of models and has been helped by his eight-year-old son Henri Desgrange, named after the event's founder.

The collector has previously displayed his models in local village halls to raise money for charity.

Image caption He has used every aspect and feature of his garden, even the walls

Image caption Mr Martin has acquired his collection of models over 22 years visiting France during the real race

Image copyright @Englishfitosi Image caption Mr Martin has posted about four photos a day - since the original scheduled start date - on Twitter

Image copyright @Englishfitosi Image caption The recreation includes the famous final sprint on the Champs-Elysees in Paris

Image copyright @Englishtifosi Image caption Mark Cavendish was the winner of the Tour de My Back Garden

