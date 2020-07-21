Image copyright Jason Silom Image caption More teacups, mugs and even a teapot have arrived on the roundabout

A traffic roundabout has been dubbed a "Mad Hatter's tea party" after teacups began mysteriously appearing on it.

A single cup appeared on the A47 roundabout in Gorleston, Norfolk, in December but now there are about 16 cups and mugs, and a teapot.

No-one knows who is doing it or why, as the EDP first reported.

However, it has become a "quirky talking point" on social media with residents saying it "looks like something out of Alice in Wonderland".

Andrea Hubbard, who lives nearby, said there had been one cup on the roundabout since Christmas, but recently more and more had been added.

"It's a very busy roundabout so I have no idea how they managed to get over there without anyone seeing them," she told the BBC.

Image copyright Andrea Hubbard Image caption The crockery bombing is not a china crisis as most residents seem amused by the antics

Landscaper Jason Silom spotted them on his way to work and said: "I stopped and took a mug shot.

"I'd seen a couple, then there were more, and now there's even a teapot.

"No-one knows why they're there."

The mystery of the random roundabout "art installation" has prompted dozens of comments on a local Facebook page.

While a few people have suggested it might prove a distraction to drivers, most have welcomed it.

"Looks like something out of Alice [in] Wonderland where someone's [been] having a Mad Hatter's tea party on the roundabout," wrote one.

Image copyright BBC/Dave Pickthorne Image caption The Mad Hatter's tea party depicted in the 1960s Dennis Potter play Alice

"There is a kettle and a toaster now..... Looking like a tea party to me."

"Maybe they thought it was a tea junction," joked another.

Dubbed "mug island" most agreed it was "quirky" and "a great talking point" which was bringing a smile to residents' faces.