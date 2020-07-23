Image copyright Gary Crompton Image caption The gull managed to fly off with the arrow sticking out of its body

Animal rescuers are asking people to keep an eye out for a young gull which has been shot with an arrow.

The bird was seen perched on a rooftop in Caister, in Norfolk, on Monday, with the arrow sticking out of its body.

Although rescue organisations were contacted, it flew off and has not been seen since.

The RSPCA said it was "heartbreaking to think that someone has intentionally shot this poor gull with the purpose of causing harm or killing him".

The charity, as well as Runham Wildlife Rescue volunteers, were called after Denise Crompton spotted the stricken gull on The Mallards housing development, and put a picture in a town Facebook group asking for help.

"We were walking past the houses opposite the field, looked up and saw that there was an adolescent gull on the apex of a roof, with an arrow shot the whole way through the body," Mrs Crompton said.

Before anyone could arrive to help, the bird flew off, "frightened by two other seagulls", she added.

A spokeswoman from Runham Wildlife Rescue said it was "another act of violence to seagulls in Caister" and described the perpetrator as "malicious and sick-minded".

She said the bird was "a little fledgling gull, a baby essentially who's about to start out its life".

The RSPCA said all wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is illegal - except under licence - to take, injure or kill wild birds.

Both charities have asked people to report any sightings of the gull.