Image caption Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), King's Lynn, wants to expand its planned surgery

An NHS hospital is looking at buying a nearby private hospital in a bid to increase the number of operations it can carry out.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), King's Lynn, Norfolk, wants to expand its capacity for planned surgery.

It is looking at the possibility of buying BMI Sandringham Hospital which was built next to the QEH.

The hospital trust said it hoped to improve the "quality of care" for patients.

Image copyright Google Image caption BMI Sandringham Hospital is a neighbour to the QEH

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the hospital, said: "We are in active discussions with the BMI about the prospect of purchasing the Sandringham Hospital which is based on-site at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

"We consider that this presents a fantastic opportunity for the trust to further improve the quality of care for our patients in a high quality and modern estate, consistent with the priorities described in our recently-published Corporate Strategy.

"This includes the exciting option of developing a new elective treatment centre and the further development of a private facility for our patients."