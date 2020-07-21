Image copyright HM Coastguard Bacton Image caption Paramedics treated one of the people at the beach, but the other had to be taken to hospital by air ambulance

A member of the public helped rescue two people who were "struggling in the water" on the Norfolk coast.

HM Coastguard Bacton and other emergency services were called to Sea Palling at about 18:15 BST on Monday.

Sea Palling Lifeboat initially attended by quad bike but said "it immediately became apparent that this was a very serious incident".

Paramedics treated one of the people at the beach, but the other had to be taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Sea Palling Lifeboat said it had been a "fantastic multi-agency rescue".

