Image caption Former students of Norwich School have written a second letter criticising the response to alleged racism

Ex-pupils who accused a top private school of "rampant racism" have called its response "extremely disappointing".

A letter sent last month to Norwich School signed by 264 pupils, ex-pupils and parents called for staff to be trained to better deal with racism.

But in a second letter they claim the school has tried to "divert the attention away from the issue".

The school said it was "strange an assumption has been made the school is not taking the matter seriously".

The initial letter included claims of racial slurs such as a teacher telling a pupil he would grow up to be a "drug dealer" and another being asked to apologise for wearing a Black Lives Matter badge.

Headmaster Steffan Griffiths said at the time the school was making changes to tackle racism.

But the second letter, signed by 17 ex-pupils, one current student and Labour MP for Norwich South Clive Lewis, said the school had "dismissed and disregarded" allegations of racism.

Image caption Chiamaka Elumogo said the signatories wanted to "make it a safer environment for all students"

It said: "We were hopeful that the rampant racism uncovered at Norwich School would be acknowledged and tackled by the school with the importance it deserves.

"Unfortunately, this has not been the case."

Former pupil Chiamaka Elumogo, who was one of the signatories, said: "We're really focused on achieving results and working with the school to make it a safer environment for all the students to enjoy."

Responding to the latest letter, Mr Griffiths and chair of governors Patrick Smith said: "Our actions show that significant progress has been made quickly and in extraordinary circumstances."

They added the school "will not tolerate racism or other prejudicial behaviour".