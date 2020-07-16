Image copyright NORFOLK POLICE Image caption Craig Stubbs fell to his death from a tower block in Norwich

The death of a man who fell from a tower block is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Craig Stubbs, 29, was discovered with serious injuries after falling from Normandie Tower, Norwich on 5 June.

He died at the scene. A post-mortem examination to find a cause of death proved inconclusive.

A woman in her 30s, arrested in connection with his death, will face no further action, Norfolk Police added.

Image copyright Evelyn Simak / Geograph Image caption Mr Stubbs was found at the bottom of Normandie Tower

In a family tribute, Mr Stubbs was described as a "happy go lucky son, brother, uncle and father", who "lived life to the fullest".

