Image copyright Kim Paul Image caption The peregrine was one of four hatched at the end of April

A two-month-old peregrine falcon hatched in a nest on a cathedral spire died after it was hit by an aeroplane.

The female was one of four eggs hatched at the end of April by a pair of peregrines nesting on Norwich Cathedral.

The bird flew into a light aircraft taking off at Norwich Airport at about 07:45 BST on Saturday.

Wildlife photographer Chris Skipper said the "giddy young bird" was probably chasing prey at the time.

Image copyright Chris Skipper Image caption The female had been ringed so it was possible to trace where she came from

He said: "When they're young and first get their wings they're just a bit crazy.

"They're magnificent to watch in the sky, but they'll chase anything, pigeons, even seagulls - and the surprise is we haven't lost one in a plane strike before."

He added it was a "sad accident" but 50% of a brood usually dies in its first year.

The aeroplane, which had two people on board, was left with minor damage.

Image copyright Kim Paul Image caption Webcams have been set up on Norwich Cathedral to follow the progress of the nesting birds

The bird had been ringed on behalf of the British Trust for Ornithology and because it fell on airport land and counted as a bird strike the Civil Aviation Authority and the British Trust for Ornithology had to be informed.

The Hawk and Owl Trust then received a notification of its death.

A spokesman said: "This year the Norwich cathedral peregrine pair managed to raise four chicks.

"Fortunately lockdown rules lifted in time for the chicks to be ringed in the nest.

"One of this year's young peregrines with the leg ring TD had a collision with a light aircraft."

The trust set up a nesting platform and webcams on Norwich Cathedral shortly after peregrines began nesting there in 2009.