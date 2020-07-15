Coronavirus: Thursford Christmas Spectacular cancelled
An annual Christmas show that has run for 40 years has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular in Norfolk said it was "heartbreaking" and blamed "continued uncertainty" around reopening theatres.
Some 100,000 tickets were sold for 2020 with about 50 coaches due to arrive each day to see the dance, music and variety acts, organisers said.
A festival of light trail will be held instead.
The first Spectacular was held on Christmas Eve 1977 at the site, which is primarily a steam and organ museum, and organisers estimated that six million people had seen the it over the years.
John Cushing, founder, producer and director of the show, said the decision to postpone was "heartbreaking".
"We hope visitors from far and wide will come and walk the wonderful trail with us and in doing so, continue to support the local community, hotels, B&Bs, rental properties and hospitality venues throughout Norfolk," he said.
Mel Cook of Visit Norwich said the postponement was "devastating news to all involved" including coach companies, but added that with the majority of the show's audience being older, she understood the need to protect this vulnerable group.
The show employs about 360 dancers, singers, musicians, variety acts, technicians, wardrobe teams, ushers, caterers and production staff each year - including 30 backroom staff on a full-time basis. Thirty will be employed to help with the light trail.
On social media one of the show's choreographer's said she would lose "90% of my income".
The show has been televised by the BBC three times in its history.
Refunds were being offered with the opportunity to use tickets for next year's performances instead.
