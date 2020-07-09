Image copyright PA Media Image caption Anish Kapoor looks into his sculpture Sky Mirror at Houghton Hall

An artist's giant mirror of stainless steel which "turns the world upside down" is going on display for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

Sculptor Anish Kapoor's 16ft (5m) Sky Mirror is the centrepiece of an exhibition which was due to open in March at Houghton Hall in Norfolk.

Featuring 24 sculptures and other works, it is the Turner Prize-winner's largest outdoor exhibition in the UK.

The stately home reopens to visitors with pre-booked tickets from Sunday.

The government's relaxation of lockdown rules on 4 July allowed the reopening of museums, galleries and heritage attractions.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Anish Kapoor at Houghton Hall is the largest UK exhibition of his outdoor sculptures

Image copyright AFP Image caption The ArcelorMittal Orbit, designed by Kapoor and engineer Cecil Balmond, and reflected in a polished art installation, was created for the Olympic Park in London in 2012

Lord Cholmondeley, owner of Houghton Hall, near Fakenham, said: "Anish Kapoor is a magician.

"His elegant reflective pieces throw back the world in mysterious ways.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to present an important group of Anish Kapoor's work at Houghton, and are delighted to be able to welcome visitors once again."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Anish Kapoor exhibition runs until November

Kapoor is known for creating ambitious public sculptures across vastly different scales and materials, including the Orbit at Olympic Park for the London 2012 Olympics.

The exhibition will feature 24 sculptures, including a series carved in marble which will be displayed throughout the grounds.

Sandstone sculptures and a selection of drawings and smaller works by Kapoor from the past 40 years will be shown inside the house.

Houghton Hall, which has previously exhibited sculptures by Henry Moore and Damien Hurst, is hosting Kapoor's work until November.