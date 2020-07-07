Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Clive Malone was already serving a life sentence for attempted murder before he pleaded guilty to murder

A man who hit another man with an iron bar has been sentenced to life for murder after his victim died three years later.

Russell Lambert was left brain damaged after the attack on his birthday in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, in 2014.

Clive Malone was jailed for attempted murder but admitted murder when Mr Lambert died in January 2017, aged 59.

Det Insp Neil Stewart from Norfolk Police said it was a "horrific attack" with "tragic consequences".

Malone, 33, previously of Paget Road in Great Yarmouth, pleaded guilty at Norwich Crown Court where he was given a minimum term of 24 years.

Mr Lambert's family said he would be "always be in our thoughts and our hearts".

They said in a statement: "It took a while but now we finally have the result that you deserve."

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Russell Lambert was left with severe injuries after the attack and died three years later

The original trial heard that Malone had been to a party for Mr Lambert's birthday on the day of the assault.

He was overheard having a "minor argument" with Mr Lambert and his brother Patrick, before leaving the house.

But he was later seen walking back, wearing a hat and scarf across his face.

Malone went on to attack the brothers while they were sleeping, stealing Mr Lambert's laptop.

He admitted taking an iron bar to the house, which was used during the assault.

Russell Lambert was left with significant brain damage, paralysis and loss of sight until his death in 2017.

His brother Patrick was left with a gash to the top of his head, heavy bruising and cuts to his hand.