Image copyright Banham Zoo/Facebook Image caption Sveta the Amur tiger was part of the European Breeding Programme and gave birth to a litter in 2013

A zoo's "much-loved" female tiger died during a routine operation days before her mate was due to return.

Amur tiger Sveta, part of a breeding pair at Banham Zoo, Norfolk, died while under anaesthetic on 24 June.

She was due to be reunited with her mate Kuzma, who was on loan to Knowsley Safari Park, near Liverpool, on 28 June.

It is thought a heart defect may have contributed to her death, a zoo spokesperson said.

"Sveta was a beautiful and much loved part of our zoo community and her sudden death is heartbreaking for the keepers who've worked tirelessly during Covid-19 to care for all our animals.

"She will be greatly missed," said Gary Batters of the Zoological Society of East Anglia.

The society is a partner in the European Breeding Programme for the Amur tiger, also known as the Siberian tiger, which is the largest of all the big cats.

Sveta, who was 11 years and eight months old, gave birth to two cubs in 2013 which were fathered by her Amur tiger mate Kuzma.

Amur tiger, Kuzma, was loaned to Knowsley Safari Park in August 2019 as part of the European Breeding Programme and is due to return to Banham Zoo on 28 June.

Mr Batters added: "It is especially sad that Sveta's mate, Kuzma, when he returns, will not have the reunion with Sveta which we had all wished for."

Mr Batters said the reversible contraceptive implant operation was essential but "carries an increased risk as animals get older".

Contraceptive implants can be used to help manage the gene pool for tiger populations in captivity.

Amur tigers, native to Siberia, are endangered due to habitat loss and hunting and it is thought there are currently around 250 adults in the wild.

They live between 10 and 14 years in the wild, with life expectancy in captivity averaging 14 to 16 years.