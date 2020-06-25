Image copyright Rob Borrett Photography Image caption The field at Keswick, near Norwich, has been a hit with photographers

Residents are trying to save a poppy field popular with photographers from development as an industrial estate.

The field at Keswick, near Norwich, has become a hit on social media with dozens of people sharing photos of it.

Outline planning permission for the scheme was granted in 2018 but some locals want to see it abandoned.

Developer Apex said the scheme would provide 1,000 jobs and that the poppies were allowed to grow to "bring joy to many people during lockdown".

Image caption Some residents are opposing plans to build on the field

An application to approve the first phase of the development has been submitted to South Norfolk Council.

Since the start of June, the field off Ipswich Road has blossomed in a sea of red poppies.

One local resident, objecting to the proposals, wrote: "This development will have a huge detrimental effect on ecology and it will destroy the habitat of these wild flowers which are becoming one of the fastest-declining plant species."

Another resident, who asked not to be named, told the BBC: "Basically, the whole village is against it.

"This development would fundamentally change one of the most beautiful gateways into the city and opposes the council's fundamental framework."

Image copyright Rob Borrett Photography Image caption One resident said developing the site would "fundamentally change one of the most beautiful gateways" into Norwich"

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Apex said the development would create 1,000 jobs for Norwich

Craig Knights, director of Apex, said the decision not to spray the field with weedkiller had been taken as a "nice thing to do for the local community" but that it had caused "a small number of people to complain that we are building on a field full of nice poppies."

He added: "Despite poppies being an invasive species, we have allowed the colour to bring joy to many people during lockdown - something we didn't have to do.

"We plan to move the development forward at pace... and give the local economy much-needed new business space. This also shows our confidence in the local economy."

