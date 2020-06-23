Norfolk

Daniel Littlewood death: Murder charge over man found in woodland

  • 23 June 2020
Clapham Woods Image copyright Google
Image caption Mr Littlewood was found dead in this small woodland off Drayton Road in north Norwich

A man has been charged with the murder of a 40-year-old found beaten to death in a city woodland.

Daniel Littlewood's body was discovered in Clapham Woods, off Drayton Road, Norwich, just before 05:15 BST on Monday.

A post-mortem examination revealed he suffered "severe traumatic head injuries", police said.

Andrew Forbes, 39, of Crome Road in Norwich, will appear before magistrates on Wednesday.

