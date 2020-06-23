Daniel Littlewood death: Murder charge over man found in woodland
- 23 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of a 40-year-old found beaten to death in a city woodland.
Daniel Littlewood's body was discovered in Clapham Woods, off Drayton Road, Norwich, just before 05:15 BST on Monday.
A post-mortem examination revealed he suffered "severe traumatic head injuries", police said.
Andrew Forbes, 39, of Crome Road in Norwich, will appear before magistrates on Wednesday.