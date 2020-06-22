Image copyright Lee Smith Image caption An investigation is taking place into the cause of the fire

A new market is being considered for a town whose only supermarket was destroyed by a fire.

Budgens in Holt, Norfolk, was engulfed by flames on Saturday night, with smoke visible from 10 miles away.

Sarah Butikofer, North Norfolk District Council leader, said a regular market for former Budgens suppliers was one option going forward.

She added the emergency food service used during the Covid-19 pandemic had also been "immediately" restarted.

The fire service said the "structure remains unsafe" and investigation work is likely to continue for several days.

Image copyright Lee Smith Image caption Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away

The supermarket has been a key employer in the town for 35 years, with customers describing it as a "lifeline" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jane Gurney-Read, of CT Baker Group, which runs the store, previously said the fire had been an "enormous shock for our team who have always given so much to the local community".

Ms Butikofer said local residents were "understandably upset, shocked, looking for answers as to where they go from here and very concerned for the staff".

She said "thank goodness [Holt] still has its traditional High Street offering" for people to get essentials.

Ms Butikofer said the council was looking at "whether we can support some of the local businesses that supported Budgens... with things like a market in the town".

She said the market could be used by suppliers "a couple of times a week so they are still reaching their audience".

Image caption The fire service said the building was still unsafe

It is also being considered "whether some of the empty shops in town could be converted" and the council is looking for a new post office facility.

The shop, which contained a post office and laundrette, was vacant at the time and no-one was hurt.